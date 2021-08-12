Life is Strange Remastered Collection has been pushed back to early 2022

Developer Dontnod, Deck Nine Games and publisher Square Enix has pushed back the release date of Life is Strange Remastered Collection, due to the impact of COVID-19, unsurprisingly.

Via Twitter, the team first reminded us that the latest title of the series, Life is Strange: True Colors, will release as scheduled on September 10, and later the DLC 'Life is Strange: Wavelengths' will also arrive on September 30. Then, it was detailed why Life is Strange Remastered Collection has been rescheduled:

"We want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms—PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch—until early 2022", wrote the team.

Fair enough, and we are glad to know that the developers' mental health has been put first. Faster isn't necessarily better, don't you agree?