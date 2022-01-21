Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for Switch just hit by delay

HQ

Back in September 2021, publisher Square Enix revealed that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, is going to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and Switch on February 1, 2022. Now, as we are approaching the date, the plan has slightly changed.

It's been announced that the Switch version of this remastered collection has been hit by a delay. Sound familiar? That's because the situation is similar to what had happened with Life is Strange: True Colors when it was coming to Nintendo's hybrid console last year.

Via a tweet, the development team stated:

"We have an update for you regarding the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. The Collection will still be hitting Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 1st as previously announced. We have a wealth of preview goodies for both titles planned before launch, starting with an extended look next Tuesday! (25th)

However, we are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games have been a little set back and will need a bit more time until they are ready, so will be releasing later this year.

We hope you understand, and look forward to playing them.

Thank you for your patience and support.

The life is Strange Team."

Well, it's not ideal, but we are sure most of you would rather wait longer for a more polished version than getting something undercooked early.