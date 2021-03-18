Life is Strange: Remastered Collection announced, to be released in Fall

You're watching Advertisements

In addition to Life is Strange: True Colors' reveal, Square Enix also announced the highly anticipated remastered collection for all the fans of the popular episodic franchise created by Dontnod. Starting from Fall 2021, players will be able to get their hands on Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, a special collection that contains the remastered versions of the first Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

This collection will be available both as a standalone purchase, but also included in Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition. As easy to expect from a remastered game, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will boast "remastered visuals across characters and environments, vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance, engine and lighting upgrades", and of course, all the content that made these two games so amazing and beloved by fans.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is expected on Google Stadia, PC (Steam), Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in digital edition on Fall 2021.