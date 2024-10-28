Life is Strange leaks suggest a sequel could be in the works

HQ

Life is Strange: Double Exposure doesn't officially release until tomorrow, but because of advanced access, a lot of people have got the game early. This has led to leaks popping up online, including spoilers for the game's story and ending, as well as a hint towards a sequel.

We're not going to spoil anything here, but over on Reddit (via Insider Gaming) a post breaks down the game's ending, and how it could lead to a Double Exposure sequel if Deck Nine and Square Enix have it on the cards.

Of course, a sequel isn't automatically confirmed due to a tease found in a leak, but we could see the adventure series return in due course, especially if the sales are up to Square's expectations. If you want some spoiler-free impressions, check out our preview here, and keep an eye out for our review later today.