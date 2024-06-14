Life is Strange: Double Exposure will let you decide the first game's endings

HQ

Life is Strange: Double Exposure recently revealed some extended gameplay, and accompanying it, there was also a developer interview revealing new details about Max Caufield's return. If you're a long-time fan who wants to see the impact of the original game on Arcadia Bay, you're in luck.

Apparently, an early conversation in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, will allow you to decide what happened in the first game. You won't have a save file transfer option, but you can make big decisions like what happens to Chloe.

Rather than making one ending canon and sacrificing the other ending, the developers have honoured both, but we'll have to see what sort of impact they make in Double Exposure when the game launches on the 29th of October.