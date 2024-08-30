Life is Strange: Double Exposure Preview: Is Deck Nine playing it too safe?

HQ

Back in 2015, Life is Strange stood out as a ground-breaking work in the world of video games due to its innovative approach to storytelling and character development. At a time when many games focused on action and traditional gameplay dynamics, Life is Strange offered an experience centered around decision-making and emotional consequences, delving into deep themes such as mental health and interpersonal relationships.

Its success in 2015 marked a shift in the perception of what video games could achieve in terms of storytelling, setting a new standard for interactive narrative experiences and demonstrating that video games could tackle complex and resonant themes with remarkable depth and sensitivity. During Gamescom 2024, we had the opportunity to play for an hour and complete the demo of Life is Strange: Double Exposure (and we came away with mixed feelings).

This new chapter in the franchise brings us back to Max Caulfield, the iconic protagonist from the original game, in a story that blends nostalgia with new mechanics. The premise of Double Exposure is intriguing: Max, now in college, discovers that her ability to rewind time has evolved, allowing her to move between two timelines in her quest to solve the murder of her friend, Safi.

The first thing I noticed when playing the demo was the maturity in the tone of the game. Max has not only grown physically but also emotionally, displaying greater complexity in her character. Her new powers, which allow her to see and traverse between two realities, add a layer of strategy and depth to the gameplay experience. I particularly enjoyed solving puzzles by interacting with objects and people that exist differently in each timeline.

Visually, the game retains the series' distinctive aesthetic, with a focus on subtle details and an artistic presentation that reinforces the melancholic atmosphere. The facial expressions and micro-emotions of the characters have significantly improved, further immersing players in the narrative. However, some dialogue and situations can feel overly familiar and recycled, almost as if the game is too aware of its own legacy.

Despite this, the demo made it clear that Double Exposure isn't content to rely solely on nostalgia. Certain aspects of the game, such as the new mechanics for shifting between timelines and the ability to influence events in each of them, add an intriguing layer of complexity and choice. Moreover, the introduction of new characters and a darker narrative could offer players a somewhat different experience. 'Somewhat'.

I'm not going to lie. I think Double Exposure is a game worth exploring. However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Some players might feel that Max's return is unnecessary, especially given that the original creators had made it clear they had no intention of continuing her story. This decision seems like a risky move, particularly since the game attempts to honour both endings of the original title, which poses the challenge of satisfying a very diverse fanbase.

Additionally, while playing the demo, I encountered some concerning bugs. The most notable issue occurred when switching between the two timelines: in one, there was a telescope, and in the other, there wasn't. Even though the object was invisible in the timeline without the telescope, my character would still collide with it and be unable to progress. This raises concerns about how the development team will address these issues before the release. It's particularly worrisome given that the game is scheduled for release on October 29th and is priced at €49.99.

So, Life is Strange: Double Exposure seems to be walking a fine line between innovation and repetition. While it's comforting to reconnect with Max and her world, the game will need to prove it can offer something new and meaningful beyond what we've seen in the demo. For now, we'll have to wait eagerly to see how the story unfolds and whether it lives up to the expectations it has generated.