Life is Strange: Double Exposure launches on Switch today

If you've been waiting to continue Max Caulfield's adventure but wanted to do it on the Nintendo Switch, you're in luck, as Deck Nine's new adventure game arrives on the hybrid platform today, the 19th of November.

It is only a digital version that is released on the Switch so far, as a physical version of the game is going to release on the 28th of January, 2025. We also got a new trailer that you can check out below.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure sees the highly anticipated return of the original's protagonist, Max Caulfield, alongside a new mystery where her powers have developer to allow her to split universes. We enjoyed the game in our review, even if it didn't quite capture the excellence of the original.