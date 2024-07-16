English
Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Life is Strange: Double Exposure introduces us to a new face

It seems we'll get trailers on all the major characters coming to the game.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure sees the long-awaited return of Max Caulfield, the protagonist from the very first game, however, we're also set to get some new characters to spice things up.

One of those characters is Safi, Max's new best friend who dies right off the bat by the looks of things. Other people stick around for longer, though, like Moses Murphy. Moses is an astrophysicist who's going to help Max in understanding her time powers.

He's also a close friend of Safi, so it's likely we'll be seeing him a lot when Life is Strange: Double Exposure launches on the 29th of October for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.

