Life is Strange: Double Exposure has been a commercial failure for Square Enix

Despite receiving strong reviews from both players and critics, the future of Life is Strange remains uncertain. This comes after the latest entry in the series, Double Exposure, has sold far below Square Enix's expectations. According to the company's latest quarterly report, the title is described as a "major" financial loss. This does not bode well for potential sequels—something that was clearly hinted at in the ending of Double Exposure.

"...The day when Japanese IP will take the world by storm is coming soon. The core of this will be Bandai Namco and Sony Group <6758>, which have the ability to create anime, and Square Enix Holdings (Square Enix HD) <9684>. Although Square Enix HD's Dragon Quest III: And into the Legend... was a huge hit, selling over 2 million copies, this was offset by the large losses of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025 ended with a decrease in operating profit compared to the same period last year. Incidentally, Final Fantasy XVI, released in June 2023, is said to have already sold over 3.5 million copies (according to Square Enix HD President Takashi Kiryu at the financial results briefing)."

The situation is, to say the least, strange, as Life is Strange has long been one of Square Enix's most celebrated franchises in the Western market—largely thanks to its unique storytelling. However, the direction taken with Double Exposure clearly did not resonate with fans, despite the fact that it was a direct sequel to the original and reintroduced protagonist Max Caulfield.

