Life is Strange comes to Nintendo Switch with the Arcadia Bay collection

HQ

If there's one title that completely revolutionised modern point and click adventure games, it's Life is Strange. The adventure of Chloe and Max unravelling the mysterious disappearance of Rachel Amber in the small coastal town of Arcadia Bay was a huge success for Deck Nine and Dontnod (who, despite being owned by Microsoft, licensed the games). And thanks to that, we're now looking at the release of Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection on September 27th for Nintendo Switch.

This new collection includes Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, the prequel that tells the story between Chloe and Rachel before the arrival of Max Caulfield and her time powers. In addition, both titles have been optimised for Nintendo Switch, in particular the facial animations and remastered graphics.

Jon Brooke, Co-Studio Director at Square Enix External Studios, comments: "I have to give credit to Don't Nod for creating the incredible original Life is Strange to begin with, and I have to thank Deck Nine Games for taking the emotional expressiveness of their unforgettable characters to new levels in these new editions. Bringing these award-winning stories to Nintendo Switch for the first time was extremely important to us, and also to Deck Nine, as they have demonstrated throughout their development. We're excited to get these must-have titles into the hands of a lot of new players."

You can watch the trailer for Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection for Nintendo Switch below.