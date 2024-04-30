Life By You will arrive in Early Access in June

HQ

The original plan was to have players already well immersed and involved in the digital world of Life By You, as the life-sim game was slated to debut on PC on March 5, 2024. However, the game was met with a delay, and since then we haven't actually known exactly when it would make its arrival.

Developer Paradox Interactive has confirmed that Life By You will be arriving as an Early Access game on June 4, 2024, via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. We're told in a press release that the extra development time has "given the team time to put the finishing touches on the visuals for its human characters and to improve gameplay further."

Life By You is set in an unstructured open world where players can build homes, create digital lives, communicate and connect with other players, and customise the majority of the experience to suit them. Needless to say, it's set to be a real life away from real life, in a similar manner that we've seen projects like Second Life explore in the past.

Will you be checking out Life By You this summer?