Life by You has been delayed again, this time until June 2024

Life by You, a highly anticipated open world life simulator game, has been delayed once again until 4th June 2024. The game was originally scheduled to release last September, but its release date was pushed until 5th March 2024.
In the following video, Paradox Tectonic CEO Rod Humble said that this extra time would allow the developer to "ensure that it's as smooth and fun...as possible, and lays a strong foundation for building out [the game] during early access."
Are you disappointed to hear about this second delay?