Life by You

Life by You delayed to March 2024

The game was meant to launch in Early Access this September.

The Sims competitor Life by You's early access launch has been delayed from September thhis year to the 5th of March 2024.

In the video below, we get an update from the developers where they explain they'll use the extra time to fix Life by You's visuals, user interface and mod tools, fix various bugs, and add support for additional languages.

This is the debut game from Paradox Tectonic, and was available to pre-order on the Epic and wishlist on Steam. Those that already purchased via Epic will receive refunds due to this release date change.

Are you looking forward to Life by You?

Life by You

