Life by You delayed indefinitely

Paradox's upcoming challenger to The Sims, Life by You, has been delayed weeks before it was meant to go into Early Access. The delay has pushed the release of the game back indefinitely.

Mattias Lilja, deputy CEO at Paradox Interactive, wrote the following in a forum post: "After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You's Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th. This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game. However, we believe that additional development time is needed."

"While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet," he continued.

Fans in the forums have taken this to not be a very good sign of the game's state, but hopefully given more time we can see the full potential of Life by You.