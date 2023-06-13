Life among neon lights always on the verge of collapse, that's Nivalis

505 Games and the Ion Lads studio announce Nivalis, a life simulator in which we must survive and make our small business prosper until we take over all the nightlife of the cyberpunk city of Nivalis.

With a pixelated design and large open environments, we will have to start slowly from the underworld of the city, opening a small food stall to transform it into an increasingly important and busy place. But beware, there are gangs who want to harvest your organs, cops will fine you for breathing, and all the while, the ground beneath your feet is crumbling. Not to mention 'The Aseptic', the mysterious serial killer who leaves no trace. You can form friendships and relationships, explore the city and live an existence full of danger and opportunity in the big neon city.

Nivalis will arrive for PC in 2024. Check out the trailer below.