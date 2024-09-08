Liev Schreiber was "okay to sit by the sidelines" and skip Deadpool & Wolverine

HQ

Deadpool & Wolverine had a lot of cameos, including Wolverine's archnemesis Sabretooth. But it was a version of the character that we haven't seen on the big screen in close to two decades, as the more recent Liev Schrieber take on the character did not appear in the movie at all.

Speaking about not getting the call up to return the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Schreiber told Collider that he was "surprised" by the fan response but ultimately "okay to sit by the sidelines" for this movie.

"I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie."

Schreiber continued, "To be honest, it's a lot of work getting your body up to that point. I know I watched Hugh [Jackman] get himself ready again, and I thought, 'I'm okay to sit by the sidelines."

Would you have liked to see Schreiber return to the role of Sabretooth in a future Marvel film?