Lies of P's Overture DLC is available right now

We knew that Lies of P's Overture DLC was coming this summer, but we didn't expect it to arrive right alongside a brand-new trailer showcasing some more gameplay from the wintery expansion.

At Summer Game Fest, we got to see Lies of P, Overture on the main stage, and moments later, a fade to black revealed the release date is today, the 6th of June. So, if you've been hankering for some more Soulslike action, you can grab the DLC right now.

Lies of P's Overture DLC features more difficulty options for players, new weapons, enemies, and a story taking us to the city of Krat's past. Check out the trailer from Summer Game Fest below: