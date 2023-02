HQ

Many have tried to basically copy FromSoftware's Dark Souls and/or Bloodborne, but few have succeeded in any noteworthy way. Some upcoming projects show great promise, however, and now we finally know the month one of the most anticipated ones arrives.

Round 8 Studio and NEOWIZ have given us a trailer revealing that Lies of P, the cool-looking blend of Pinocchio and Bloodborne, is set to launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox (including Game Pass) sometime this August.