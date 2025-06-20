Lies of P surpasses three million sold copies

HQ

It's almost the two-year anniversary of Lies of P. We're three months away from marking 24 months since the action-RPG arrived and proved that the swamp of Soulslike options out there still has some diamonds worth celebrating. In the 21 months that have passed so far, the game has continued to prove a hit, so much so that it has just surpassed a notable milestone, namely the three million sold copies marker.

Yep, Lies of P has achieved a feat that many could dream of, and the question now is how much further can the game go? It saw a recent boost in line with the arrival of the Overture content, but now it's unclear what the future holds for this game, as it's more likely that developer Round 8 will be committing increasing amounts of resources to the confirmed sequel.

Have you played Lies of P yet?