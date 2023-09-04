Lies of P shows off new enemies and area

HQ

Lies of P not only looks impressive in its fast-paced soulslike gameplay, as something else that has drawn many eyes to the upcoming action game is its setting. Krat looks to be an immersive city, with plenty of interesting locations, one of which being the Lorenzini Arcade.

Seven new minutes of Lies of P gameplay (which you can check out below) show off the arcade in all its glory. Well, former glory, more like, as the Lorenzini Arcade was once a fine entertainment hub, but has since fallen into major disrepair.

Horrifying enemies and eccentric weapons litter this gameplay footage, getting us even more hyped for the game, which is set to release in just over two weeks' time.