Lies of P reportedly heading to Switch 2

The gothic soulslike adventure Lies of P seems to be on its way to Switch 2. This according to insider Nash Weedle, a normally very credible source who has stated that an official announcement could come as early as June, possibly in connection with a Nintendo Direct.

This would mean that Switch 2 players will be able to enjoy two heavy soulslike titles, and alongside the already confirmed Elden Ring, the dark Pinocchio saga is a journey well worth taking for those who appreciate the genre.

In addition, the developer has also confirmed that new DLC is on the way for the game later this year, which presumably could also appear in the Switch 2 version.