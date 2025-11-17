Lies of P publisher working on five new games, including sequel

HQ

Neowiz, the publisher of Lies of P, is not slowing down on creating games with its in-house studios. We know that a Lies of P sequel is in the works at developer Round 8 Studio, but there are a lot of other games to look forward to from the publisher.

As per the latest investor presentation from Neowiz, seven games are in development right now. Two of them are mobile titles, with the other projects set to release on PC and consoles. One is the aforementioned Lies of P sequel, but there are four others to dig through.

One is another soulslike game in development from Kay Lee at Neowiz. Seungho Jin is leading a narrative RPG at the studio, and a new life simulator game as well as a survival action project round out the last two titles in development right now.

We don't have solid release dates or windows on any of these projects really, but if Neowiz wishes to strike while the iron remains somewhat hot, we could do with seeing a couple of updates from its leading projects sooner rather than later.