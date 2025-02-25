Lies of P: Overture's story trailer takes us to Krat's past

HQ

Lies of P's first DLC just got its story trailer, giving us a better look at what we'll be getting up to when it launches this summer. As we saw in the first trailer, we've got a wintery atmosphere in Overture, which will take us to Krat's past.

In its final days of glory, before the puppet frenzy began, we'll be able to see more of what the city was like before the events of the main game. However, what we do in the past will also have effects on the present, giving us answers to the secrets still left after the base game.

Also, we'll get to team up with Legendary Stalker Lea, even fighting alongside her as the trailer shows. As well as the story, the trailer also gives us a look at new enemies, areas, weapons, and more. Check it all out below: