Lies of P officially confirmed for Game Pass

It has been known for a while that the Bloodborne inspired Lies of P would be one of the games shown during Gamescom. And sure enough, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream, we were treated to a new trailer of this absolutely stunning action-RPG, in which you play as Pinocchio (a way, way darker version than the character we met in the classic Disney movie) to help the wooden doll to become human.

In the end of the trailer, it was also confirmed to be a Game Pass, something it had been rumored about before the show. It launches next year for PC, Playstation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.