Lies of P is PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced

One of the best Soulslikes in recent years, Lies of P, is getting an upgrade. As revealed by the game's official social media channels, Lies of P is now enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, there weren't many details given. We know that these upgrades will be available from day one of the PlayStation 5 Pro's launch, but what they contain is up for speculation.

Graphical fidelity, including Ultra settings and 4K PSSR performance are likely on the cards, but it'll be interesting to see what Round 8 Studio and NEOWIZ have cooked up for us. We already know of other games getting enhanced PS5 Pro performance modes like Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more.