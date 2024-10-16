English
Lies of P

Lies of P is PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced

No details were given on what that means, so we'll have to find out in November.

One of the best Soulslikes in recent years, Lies of P, is getting an upgrade. As revealed by the game's official social media channels, Lies of P is now enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, there weren't many details given. We know that these upgrades will be available from day one of the PlayStation 5 Pro's launch, but what they contain is up for speculation.

Graphical fidelity, including Ultra settings and 4K PSSR performance are likely on the cards, but it'll be interesting to see what Round 8 Studio and NEOWIZ have cooked up for us. We already know of other games getting enhanced PS5 Pro performance modes like Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and more.

Lies of P

