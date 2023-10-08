Lies of P is planned to get DLC

HQ

Bloodborne-like Lies of P launched last month and made for a solid first impression, with us awarding it a 7/10 in our review. Whilst its release was only a matter of weeks ago, it has already been confirmed that DLC is on the way.

The announcement was detailed on Developer Neowiz's Korean job board, which states that DLC is "planned for production."

Of course, details here are light, and we don't know when the DLC will launch or what it will include, but it's still nice to know that more content is in the works.

Are you looking forward to more Lies of P?