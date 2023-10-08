Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lies of P

Lies of P is planned to get DLC

Developer Neowiz confirmed the DLC on its Korean job board.

HQ

Bloodborne-like Lies of P launched last month and made for a solid first impression, with us awarding it a 7/10 in our review. Whilst its release was only a matter of weeks ago, it has already been confirmed that DLC is on the way.

The announcement was detailed on Developer Neowiz's Korean job board, which states that DLC is "planned for production."

Of course, details here are light, and we don't know when the DLC will launch or what it will include, but it's still nice to know that more content is in the works.

Are you looking forward to more Lies of P?

Lies of P

