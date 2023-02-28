Lies of P is getting a physical release

HQ

Lies of P quickly became a very hyped title after it was announced in 2021. It offers a very dark Soulslike interpretation of the tale of Pinocchio and comes to PC, PlayStation and Xbox (as well as being included with Game Pass) in August. So far there's only been talk of a digital launch, but now publisher Neowiz announces that Fireshine Games will also be releasing a physical edition for console.

Sarah Hoeksma, marketing director at Fireshine Games comments on this collaboration as follows:

"We are delighted to have partnered with Neowiz to release the physical version of Lies of P in western markets later this year. As one of the most anticipated games of 2023, we can't wait for players to step into this deeply dark take on a classic tale and experience the adventure awaiting them."

Check out the physical covers for the game below. We also have a Physical Reveal Trailer to offer, although the name feels a bit unclear given the lack of physical games in it, but we're just excited to see more from the game regardless. Will it be physical, digital or Game Pass for you when Lies of P arrives?