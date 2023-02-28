Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lies of P

Lies of P is getting a physical release

Round 8's action-RPG will be coming in various different formats when it debuts in the summer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lies of P quickly became a very hyped title after it was announced in 2021. It offers a very dark Soulslike interpretation of the tale of Pinocchio and comes to PC, PlayStation and Xbox (as well as being included with Game Pass) in August. So far there's only been talk of a digital launch, but now publisher Neowiz announces that Fireshine Games will also be releasing a physical edition for console.

Sarah Hoeksma, marketing director at Fireshine Games comments on this collaboration as follows:

"We are delighted to have partnered with Neowiz to release the physical version of Lies of P in western markets later this year. As one of the most anticipated games of 2023, we can't wait for players to step into this deeply dark take on a classic tale and experience the adventure awaiting them."

Check out the physical covers for the game below. We also have a Physical Reveal Trailer to offer, although the name feels a bit unclear given the lack of physical games in it, but we're just excited to see more from the game regardless. Will it be physical, digital or Game Pass for you when Lies of P arrives?

HQ
Lies of PLies of P

Related texts



Loading next content