Lies of P is 35 gigabytes for Playstation 5

For once we won't have to think about upgrading our storage for a new game.

Autumn is full of big releases, and one of the big potential surprises is Lies of P. This acclaimed Soulslike has looked very promising ever since we first saw it, and it won't be long now before we find out if it can live up to the hype.

With just over a week to go until the launch on 19 September, we have now learned via Playstation Game Size on X that the Playstation 4 version requires around 29 gigabytes, while the Playstation 5 requires just under 35 GB.

In addition to PlayStation, Lies of P comes to both PC and Xbox and is included with Game Pass from the premiere day. It's worth noting that the file size is also unlikely to change on these other platforms, or won't be majorly different at least.

