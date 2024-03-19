Lies of P hits 7 million players

HQ

Lies of P seemed to debut to quite a positive reception when it landed on PC and consoles in September 2023. We enjoyed our time with the game too, even if we did find it absolutely brutal. But clearly the challenge hasn't slowed down or deterred fans from the game, as Neowiz and developer Round 8 Studio has now confirmed that Lies of P has surpassed the seven million player milestone.

In six months, the game has achieved this feat, begging the question as to what player milestone it will reach by the time the game celebrates its first anniversary in September 2024.

As for how these seven million players are split remains unclear, as no doubt Game Pass has helped the title reach a larger audience than originally expected.

What did you think about Lies of P?