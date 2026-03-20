Lies of P has sold 4 million copies

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Lies of P, the 2023 Soulslike that proved to be one of the best in its genre to many fans, has hit another sales milestone. Back in June last year, we spotted that it had sold three million copies, and less than a year later, another million units have flown off the shelves.

"Reaching this milestone is an incredibly meaningful moment for the Lies of P team," A NEOWIZ representative said in a press release. "The enthusiasm and passion the global community has shown for this title continues to inspire us, and we're grateful to see players around the world discover and embrace our dark, reimagined take on Pinocchio's story."

NEOWIZ and Round 8 Studio are currently working on a sequel to Lies of P, with the publisher also creating four other games, so it's safe to say things are pretty busy over there. Even with the game continuing to sell well, we're hoping to see a sequel reveal some time soon, as we come up on three years since the original game hit our screens.