Round 8 Studio and Neowiz didn't have to wait long before they told us Lies of P was a commercial success. They didn't give us numbers back then, but that's because it's more fun to boast about impressive milestone.

We're now told Lies of P has sold more than 1 million copies in less than a month. That's right: sold, so this doesn't include those of you enjoying the good soulslike via Game Pass. Then it's quite understandable that they reiterate we'll get more content for the game in the future.