Lies of P has gone gold and is ready to launch in September

September is without a doubt a month where many will take time off from work, call in sick and/or generally stay inside to play the highly anticipated games launching next month, so some of you might be nervous because we haven't heard about Starfield, EA Sports FC 24 or Mortal Kombat 1 having finished development yet. I wouldn't worry too much about that, but it's still nice to hear that another long awaited game is ready for launch.

Round 8 Studio confirms that Lies of P has gone gold, which basically means it's extremely unlikely to be delayed again, so the mix of Bloodborne and Pinocchio will definitely launch on PlayStation, PC and Xbox (those wanting to play it on the latter two can get it on Game Pass) on the 19th of September.