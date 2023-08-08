Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lies of P

Lies of P has gone gold and is ready to launch in September

We'll finally see just how brutal Pinocchio can be.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

September is without a doubt a month where many will take time off from work, call in sick and/or generally stay inside to play the highly anticipated games launching next month, so some of you might be nervous because we haven't heard about Starfield, EA Sports FC 24 or Mortal Kombat 1 having finished development yet. I wouldn't worry too much about that, but it's still nice to hear that another long awaited game is ready for launch.

Round 8 Studio confirms that Lies of P has gone gold, which basically means it's extremely unlikely to be delayed again, so the mix of Bloodborne and Pinocchio will definitely launch on PlayStation, PC and Xbox (those wanting to play it on the latter two can get it on Game Pass) on the 19th of September.

Lies of P

Related texts

0
Lies of P confirmed for Summer Game Fest

Lies of P confirmed for Summer Game Fest
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Summer Game Fest 2023 looks like a real blast with over 40 participating partners, and it was recently confirmed that the whole event is expected to last for around two...



Loading next content