Lies of P gets an official launch trailer

There has been no shortage of retelling's of the classic fairy tale Pinocchio recently. Last year Disney launched a live-action movie based on their classic animated movie, and Netflix surprised us with Guillermo del Toro's brillant stop-motion film Pinocchio.

And now, we can now enjoy another different take on Carlo Collodi's famous novel as Round 8 Studio has released Lies of P. This is a Soulslike adventure that has been getting a whole lot of praise from media, and if you want to get a better look at it, you should check out the official launch trailer below.

Lies of P is available now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass, so make sure you download and try it.