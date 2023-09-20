Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lies of P

Lies of P gets an official launch trailer

The Soulslike is out now, even on Game Pass.

HQ

There has been no shortage of retelling's of the classic fairy tale Pinocchio recently. Last year Disney launched a live-action movie based on their classic animated movie, and Netflix surprised us with Guillermo del Toro's brillant stop-motion film Pinocchio.

And now, we can now enjoy another different take on Carlo Collodi's famous novel as Round 8 Studio has released Lies of P. This is a Soulslike adventure that has been getting a whole lot of praise from media, and if you want to get a better look at it, you should check out the official launch trailer below.

Lies of P is available now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is also included with Game Pass, so make sure you download and try it.

HQ
Lies of P

