Lies of P Gamescom Preview: Music to our ears

HQ

The Soulslike genre is a rather tricky one to stand out in. Not only are there a multitude of games who now wear this new subgenre proudly, but from the starting line you're already setting yourself up for comparisons with the Souls games, which are not easy to best. Lies of P, our latest Soulslike, at first appeared as if it wouldn't linger long in the memory of gamers, but the more we've seen from this twisted take on Pinocchio, the more impressive this game has appeared.

At Gamescom, we got to sit down with Lies of P again, entering an area about 6 hours into the game. As someone who hadn't actually played the demo, I was slightly nervous before I got to playing, but Lies of P immediately put on its charms and drew me in.

Krat is an incredibly immersive city. Finding a unique style and basing itself on a point in history rarely explored by gaming, the setting of Lies of P is one that stands out even if people are still daring to compare its style with that of Bloodborne. It exudes attention to detail, and I can't wait to get round to exploring every inch of Krat when I get the chance. There wasn't much time to soak in the views in my gameplay session, though, and so I got to tackling the enemies.

This is an ad:

A refreshing aspect about Lies of P is that the difficulty does seem to be slightly toned down from something like a Bloodborne or Elden Ring. This doesn't mean the combat is a breeze, and I did find multiple deaths within my short time in Krat. But, rather than the insurmountable wall that a FromSoftware game offers you, the wall in Lies of P feels much more scalable. There is light at the end of the tunnel, which will help those who usually find themselves switching off a Souls game after their first 30 deaths to the introduction boss.

The combat in Lies of P is slick and feels fluid as you dodge, counter, and stab your way through the varied enemies that face you in Krat. It's a sort of combination between Sekiro and Bloodborne, if I had to put it somewhere on the FromSoftware scale. There's a rhythmic nature to a lot of the enemies as well. Timing dodges feels like you're in a deadly dance at times, which is especially true against the bosses. Again, this can make the learning curve slightly easier, but it also further immerses us in the world of Lies of P, where music is as important as the visual storytelling, and players should listen out for the audio queues for when they should be paying attention. It's something that the team have put a lot of effort in, and it definitely helps the game stand out.

I fought one boss just before my time was cut short, and even with my less than expert level of skill, I brought my enemy to half HP before I was defeated. By my estimates, it shouldn't take more than a few attempts then for some of the more manageable bosses, again showing the altered difficulty curve from what one would expect when they hear anything to do with Souls. Changing your build can help a lot with combat, and even finding a weapon you prefer can be a big difference maker. There are a lot of weapons available in Lies of P, which each have their own customisation options between their blade and handle. Take a massive axe into battle, or wield a tiny dagger. Each option has its pros and cons, and it'll be interesting seeing how people can make the game that much easier or more difficult depending on the builds they choose.

This is an ad:

HQ

Lies of P is the type of game that almost makes me wish Soulslike wasn't a tag that we slap on games nowadays. It shares a lot of gameplay inspiration from the Souls series, but it also brings a lot to the table on its own, both refreshing the formula and delivering something that will hopefully stand alone when it releases later this month.