Lies of P DLC to release in Q1 2025

HQ

Things appear to be busy at Korean developer Round 8 Studio. After delivering one of the best Soulslikes in recent memory in Lies of P, the team has not stopped, and is working on a DLC to release in the early parts of next year.

While there were plans for the DLC to launch in Q4 2024, those plans have fallen through, and the Korean news site EBN (via TheGamer) reports that the first lot of downloadable content will arrive next year instead. We know from the game director's statement earlier in the year that hopes are high for the future of Lies of P.

Round 8 isn't just focused on Lies of P, though, as it has another game in the works, which will be a sci-fi survival horror title. According to the EBN piece, there is a lot riding on Round 8 to see if it can continue Neowiz's growth at a vital time. After the proven success of Lies of P, there are a lot of eyes both inside and outside of the industry on Round 8, to see what they're up to next.