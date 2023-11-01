Lies of P director's letter teases upcoming DLC

HQ

A major update is heading towards Soulslike Lies of P, according to a new video from the game's director, Jiwon Choi, who thanked players for their support of the game so far in a new director's letter video.

In the video, Jiwon Choi takes us through the events since Lies of P's launch on the 19th of September this year, as well as providing some information on a big update, which will feature significant character and balance changes as well as some ways to make the game easier early on. This patch is expected to arrive sometime in November and will also come with a free outfit alongside a new customisation feature, allowing players to equip hats and glasses separately.

Moreover, towards the end of the video Jiwon Choi spoke about the release of the game's soundtrack, and showed off some DLC sketches. We'll hear more on those things later on, but it's good to know we'll be getting more adventures in Krat soon enough.