Lies of P director on planned DLC and sequel: "we aim to do better on what we did well"

Following its arrival at the end of last summer, developer Neowiz promised that more Lies of P content was on its way. This was to arrive in the form of DLC and a fully-fledged sequel, and despite being 12 months down the line, we're yet to see much of either.

If you were hoping to have some firm news and information about the DLC for one, it looks like Neowiz is edging closer and closer to sharing something concrete, as now game director Jiwon Choi has published a letter to affirm that production is still well under way.

Choi states: "My goal as director, which is to create an enjoyable game, has never wavered. Your feedback and encouragement have been, and will always be a constant source of inspiration for me.

"For the DLC of the Lies of P and the sequel, we aim to do better on what we did well and improve in areas we have room to grow. It might sound simple, but I find that sticking to the basics is anything but easy."

Choi doesn't provide any further information or even give a timeline on when the DLC may arrive, but he has shared a new snippet of artwork from the DLC, which you can see below.