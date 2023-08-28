Lies of P developer: "If you have only played it once, then it's not complete"

HQ

One of the most interesting titles next month is Round 8 Studio's Soulslike adventure Lies of P. We already knew it has three different endings, encouraging gamers to play through it more than once, but it seems like there might be more to it than this.

When director Choi Ji-won talked about the game with DualShockers, he said the following regarding the three endings and finishing the story:

"One thing we planned in advance is that you wouldn't want to just play it once. If you have only played it once, then it's not complete. We really highly recommend you play it several times."

He went on by cryptically explaining:

"Basically there are three endings. But we really, really, really recommend playing the ending until the very, very, very end."

What this means is up for discussion, but we'll get the answer when Lies of P launches on September 19 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It's also included with Game Pass starting day 1, and we shouldn't expect any delays as the title recently went gold.