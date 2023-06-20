Lies of P demo downloaded by over 1 million players

HQ

Upcoming soulslike Lies of P has managed to pull in an impressive 1 million downloads for its demo period.

As confirmed over on the game's official Twitter, it also reached the top 3 Twitter trends worldwide and managed 170,000 peak viewers on Twitch. It's clear that people are itching for some dark puppet action, then.

If you've yet to try out Lies of P, you can read our take on the game here, but if you're looking to just get stuck in then you might want to get started, as you'll only be able to play the demo until the 27th of June.