Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One's Justice 2 headline PS Plus Essential this August

Sony has unveiled the line-up of games coming to all tiers of its PlayStation Plus subscription program next month, and they are Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One's Justice 2.

Lies of P is the 2023 soulslike hit that remains one of the best in its genre outside of FromSoftware's classics, Day Z is of course the hugely popular multiplayer survival zombie game from 2013, and My Hero One's Justice 2 is a fighting game that lets you pit heroes against villains from the My Hero Academia manga and anime.

These games will be available from the 5th of August if you want to claim them and add them to your library. As mentioned, these are available to all subscribers to PlayStation Plus, so if you're on Essential and are looking to grab some freebies, next week you'll have your chance.