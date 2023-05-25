Lies of P confirmed for Summer Game Fest

HQ

Summer Game Fest 2023 looks like a real blast with over 40 participating partners, and it was recently confirmed that the whole event is expected to last for around two hours with three to four major announcements. Basically, cancel everything June 8 so you don't miss out.

Last in line to confirm their participation is Neowiz, who will show off a little more of their FromSoftware-inspired game Lies of P. We don't know exactly what will be shown, but most likely there will be some gameplay and since it is expected to be released in 2023, it doesn't seem unlikely that we will also get a release date.

Lies of P will be released for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X later in 2023. It also comes to Game Pass starting day one.