Lies of P - Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch 2)

HQ

There are few genres that have taught me patience quite as well as Soulslikes. In fact, the journey began long before the genre even had a name. Adventure of Link taught me early on that every mistake comes at a cost and setbacks are part of the adventure. Several years later, Demon's Souls refined that philosophy on the PlayStation 3, and ever since, the genre has held a natural place in my games library.

That's why a natural question arose when Lies of P was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2. Is it really possible to deliver the same experience on significantly less powerful hardware? Having played through the game, the answer is a resounding yes.

Lies of P takes the classic tale of Pinocchio and twists it in a considerably darker direction. Krat is a city where puppets have turned against their creators and where every street bears the marks of a society heading towards its downfall. The combination of steampunk and gothic aesthetics feels surprisingly fresh. The inspiration from Bloodborne is clear, yet the game manages to forge its own identity.

It's a case of experimenting with the different graphics modes offered by the Switch 2 version. Quality mode prioritises crisp graphics.

This is an ad:

Its greatest strength is, without a doubt, the atmosphere. Krat's streets aren't just filled with blood and engine oil, a gloomy murk hangs over the city, making every step through the cobbled alleys as fascinating as it is unsettling. The ambient music enhances the atmosphere without overpowering it, and the soundscape is impressive throughout the adventure. Every blade striking metal echoes through the city, lending the battles a weight that makes every duel intense.

The story took me by surprise. I'd never expected Pinocchio to serve as the basis for an action RPG of this calibre, but the developers have succeeded in creating a world where the well-known fairy tale feels both familiar and completely new. Several of the game's twists sparked a genuine curiosity about what lay ahead.

The combat system is deep without feeling complicated. The weapons encourage experimentation, and there are plenty of opportunities to find a playstyle befitting your own taste. I tried several different combinations myself before the right weapon clicked into place, and despite the number of systems, everything feels natural after a few hours.

Performance: Focuses entirely on smoothness. It delivers upscaled 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. The graphics become slightly blurrier on a large screen, but the smoothness of the image is absolutely top-notch.

This is an ad:

The bosses are further proof that the developers have grasped the genre's core philosophy. The challenge is there, though it rarely feels cheap, and most of my defeats could be traced back to my own mistakes, stemming from stress, greed, or a poor decision. The game almost always felt fair. I also fell off rooftops more times than I'd care to admit, however, my frustration was rarely directed at the game itself, but rather at my own overconfidence. Also, while Lies of P takes its dark world very seriously, there's room for little moments of charm that break up all the misery.

Quality: Prioritises crisp graphics. This sets the resolution to upscaled 1440p at 30 FPS.

Nintendo Switch 2 manages to surprise

It's clear Lies of P has had to make compromises to find its place on Nintendo's hybrid console. The image is occasionally blurrier, and the graphics don't quite match the sharpness seen on the PlayStation 5. Having seen comparisons between the versions, there's no doubt as to which platform offers the technically superior experience by far.

Despite this, it never feels as though the game's soul has been lost. The combat runs smoothly in both handheld and docked modes. During my playthrough, I didn't encounter any crashes, noticeable bugs, or disruptive performance issues, which is something I'd almost expected. Handheld mode also hides several of the graphical compromises thanks to the smaller screen. Personally, however, I preferred playing in docked mode as the environments are shown to better effect on a larger screen.

Not everything is perfect, though. The environments can at times feel quite similar, which meant I got lost on several occasions. This may be down to the graphics perhaps not quite keeping up in the Switch 2 version, and I missed having a map to help with navigation. If one exists, I simply missed it. Nor did the supporting characters manage to engage me to the same extent as the main story, and the variety of enemies during the game's first few hours feels somewhat limited.

Lies of P also places certain demands on the player. The introduction is informative, though the sheer number of systems and mechanics can feel overwhelming for anyone who's never ventured into the genre before. If you take a longer break from the game, these are easily accessible again via the game's menu.

Performance mode was probably the one I played the game in most often. That's when it ran most smoothly in both handheld and docked modes.

Lies of P for Nintendo Switch 2 isn't the best version of the game, however, it's considerably better than I dared to hope for. The developers have streamlined the experience to suit the Switch 2's hardware capabilities. A few graphical compromises have been necessary, but the core of the game remains intact, including the atmosphere, the combat, and the distinctive take on Pinocchio, which still delivers an experience ranking among the genre's stronger modern titles.

If you own a Nintendo Switch 2 and have been waiting for a reason to wander through Krat's dark streets, there's little reason to hesitate.

Note: The developers have announced a "day one" patch designed to further improve the graphics on the Nintendo Switch 2, however, this update could not be tested for this review.