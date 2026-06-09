Lies of P: Complete Edition brings the acclaimed Soulslike to Nintendo Switch 2

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is continuing to collect well-received games from the past few years like they're Infinity Stones, and now it has been revealed that Lies of P: Complete Edition is heading to the platform. The 2024 Soulslike is arriving in both digital and physical formats when it lands on Switch 2.

The digital edition of Lies of P: Complete Edition launches on the 6th of August digitally, while the physical edition launches on the 2nd of October. Pre-orders are available as of today on the Nintendo eShop.

As you may expect, Lies of P: Complete Edition brings not only the base game, but the Overture DLC as well. We can expect this will become the new way to purchase the game on most platforms, giving us access to the prequel expansion as well as one of the best Soulslikes to come out of a non-FromSoft studio.