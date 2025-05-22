Lies of P adding difficulty options alongside Overture DLC

HQ

Lies of P is looking to add difficulty options to the game, allowing people who don't enjoy tougher experiences in gaming to access the popular Soulslike.

That's according to VGC, who spoke with director Jiwon Choi about the upcoming Overture DLC for the game. "We wanted to make sure a wider audience of players could play the game," he said. "We have a lot of feedback from customers, and from our developers. So by making development adjustments and introducing these difficulty options, we can offer the experience to different types of players. This broadens the base."

The new difficulty options will be called Butterfly's Guidance and Awakened Puppet, with the formerly default option being referred to as Legendary Stalker, implying it'll be the highest level of difficulty.

We're not quite sure how the difficulty will be lowered, but we imagine enemies will deal less damage and perhaps not be quite as aggressive to players. Even if you don't buy the new Overture DLC, the difficulty options will be available in a free patch that comes along with the launch of the expansion.

Lies of P: Overture launches this summer for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.