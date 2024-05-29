English
Tekken 8

Lidia Sobieska shows off her moves in Tekken 8

She will be following Eddy Gordo as the next DLC character.

A little less than three months ago, the character gallery in Tekken 8 was enriched with the dancing Eddy Gordo, and now it's time again. As was confirmed recently, the next downloadable character will be Lidia Sobieska, the hard-hitting Prime Minister of Poland who made her debut in Tekken 7.

Exactly when Lidia will be available for download has not been revealed yet, but you will be able to get access to the character if you have already purchased the Year 1 Character Pass.

Are you keen to play as Lidia?

