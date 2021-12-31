Lickable screen aims to bring taste to your TV

HQ

A Japanese professor has been working on the creation of a prototype TV screen, which when licked will imitate the flavours of foods shown on the screen. Known as Taste the TV (TTTV), the device uses a bunch of flavoured canisters that spray in various combinations to produce a taste on a film over the TV.

Reported on by Reuters, the technology is being created by Meiji University's Homei Miyashita. He is working with a team of 30 students to create a list of flavour-related devices, including a fork that can allegedly make food taste richer, although how that exactly works has not exactly been revealed.

Speaking with Reuters, Miyashita said "The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home."

Miyashita is also said to be in talks with various different companies to turn the spray technology used in the TTTV for more approachable applications, such as creating a spray that can give a slice of bread the taste of pizza.