Library of Ruina

Library of Ruina has stealth launched on Xbox Game Pass

The deck building RPG even got a new Xbox launch trailer.

One of the surprises during yesterday's [email protected] stream was that Project Moon's Library of Ruina is coming to Xbox and will be included with Xbox Game Pass. And that will happen... yesterday. That means you can now download this RPG based around deck building. Here's the official description of the game as well as the Xbox launch trailer.

"Combat between the guests and the librarians breaks out as if it were on a stage. Defeated guests turn into books, and the Library grows onward. And eventually, get your hands on... The one singular, perfect book."

