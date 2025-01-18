Liberty City mod for GTA V removed after discussions with Rockstar

HQ

A Grand Theft Auto V mod, dubbed the Liberty City Preservation Project, has been removed by its creators after discussions with Rockstar Games. The news of its closure came from one of its creators, who goes by the name of nkjellman on Discord. This fan-made addition allowed players to revisit the iconic Liberty City using GTA V characters Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, and had gained significant traction since its release during the Christmas season. Despite not facing a formal takedown notice, the developers decided to halt the project to maintain a positive relationship with Rockstar, which they described as amicable. The mod's removal has stirred mixed responses among fans, with some expressing disappointment while others appreciate the creators' commitment to preserving goodwill. A video showcasing the project remains online as a testament to its ambition.

