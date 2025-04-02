"Liberation day" is here: Trump to unveil tariffs on April 2

HQ

The latest news on the United States . On Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump is set to announce a new round of tariffs, threatening to unleash a global trade war on what he has called "liberation day".

His plan, which includes reciprocal tariffs on imports from countries like South Korea, Brazil, and the European Union, has caused significant turmoil in global stock markets and raised escalating tensions with major trading partners.

The announcement, which will take place at 4 p.m. ET, promises to reshape trade policy, with the potential for immediate implementation. Trump's goals include boosting American manufacturing, addressing unfair trade practices, and curbing migration and drug trafficking.

While the specifics of the tariffs remain unclear, experts are already warning of possible market disruptions and consumer price hikes. For now, it remains to be seen whether these aggressive trade measures will lead to a global trade war or provoke a change in course.