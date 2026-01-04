Liam Rosenior will have a job interview with Chelsea on Monday

HQ

The arrival of Liam Rosenior to Chelsea seems now closer than ever, as it has been reported on Sunday night that the English manager, who currently works for Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, has flown to London and will have a job interview with Chelsea on Monday. If all goes well, he could be announced as Chelsea's new head manager before Wednesday's match against Fulham, according to SkySports.

Calum McFarlane took the role of interim manager in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, with Enzo Fernández scoring in stoppage time, celebrated by the player and the fans like a victory.

Rosenior, 41, played in teams like Fulham, Ipswich Town or Brighton, and was manager for Hull City and Strasbourg. He is young, but has spent three years as a coach and has 150 matches behind him.

Rosenior's last match with Strasbourg could have been a 1-1 draw against Nice. One week ago he said that he "loved the club", but didn't close the door for a move. The French club is seventh in Ligue 1 and is qualified for Conference League round of 16.